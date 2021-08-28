Huawei Watch 3 hands-on: A solid smartwatch with far-reaching implications

Looking for the best Apple Watch charging stand? We've rounded up the best of the bunch available right now. We've offered a few different types because there's no size fits all solution. The right one for you depends on your style at home as well as how you like your tech to be laid out. That means we've included charging stands that have your Apple Watch dock resting on its side and acting as a bedside alarm clock, as well as ones that double up as a charging hub for your iPhone as well as Apple Watch.