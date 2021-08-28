Huawei Watch 3 hands-on: A solid smartwatch with far-reaching implications
Huawei's Watch 3 is making a statement: It's the first smartwatch to run its in-house Harmony OS and it has far-reaching implications in its challenge to Google's Wear OS and Apple's WatchOS. Although still in its early days, Harmony OS is Huawei's answer to Google Mobile Services, except the Chinese company wants it to go further: to run across all kinds of Huawei gadgets -- going beyond smartphones. Watch 3 is an important wrist wearable for Huawei as it provides a sort of litmus test for how the software as well as Huawei's app store (Huawei App Gallery) will be received internationally.www.cnet.com
