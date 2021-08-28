2021 Coke Zero Sugar picks, odds, predictions: NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson at Daytona
There will be a spotlight battle for the final of 16 playoff berths when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin, listed at 15-2 odds in the latest 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, can only take the regular season championship form Kyle Larson with help. Tyler Reddick, listed at 35-1 odds, has a 25-point lead over Austin Dillon for the final playoff berth. A win would guarantee him the final postseason spot, as would victories by Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, a repeat winner or a driver who cannot make the playoffs.www.cbssports.com
