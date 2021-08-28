Cancel
2021 Coke Zero Sugar picks, odds, predictions: NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson at Daytona

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a spotlight battle for the final of 16 playoff berths when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin, listed at 15-2 odds in the latest 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, can only take the regular season championship form Kyle Larson with help. Tyler Reddick, listed at 35-1 odds, has a 25-point lead over Austin Dillon for the final playoff berth. A win would guarantee him the final postseason spot, as would victories by Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, a repeat winner or a driver who cannot make the playoffs.

Motorsports
NESN

Denny Hamlin's Girlfriend Deletes Twitter Account After Cryptic Tweets

Denny Hamlin sounds as though he’s facing problems at home. Jordan Fish, girlfriend of the NASCAR Cup Series driver, used Twitter on Wednesday to share cryptic messages, in which she apparently accused him of wronging her for some time and seemingly ended their relationship. Fish didn’t offer any details, but her scathing messages made her feelings about Hamlin pretty clear.
Sportsblackbookmotorsport.com

Nascar ace Denny Hamlin pens deal with Shady Rays

Hamlin to wear Shady Rays sunglasses at upcoming races. Sunglasses company to join Dominos, FedEx, Toyota on Hamlin's sponsorship roster. Nascar Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin has announced a multi-year endorsement deal with sunglasses brand Shady Rays. Shady Rays join Hamlin's sponsorship roster of Dominos, FedEx, Toyota, Coca Cola and...
Charlotte, NC
Racing News

Jordan Fish tweets about Denny Hamlin; Account deleted

Did she send a breakup message via twitter to the NASCAR driver?. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have long been partnered. However, the couple were never married. Jordan Fish is a former member of the Lady Cats, the dance group for the Charlotte Bobcats. In 2007, she asked if he would support her Miss South Carolina event, he did. She went to dinner to thank him and they quickly became a couple.
Motorsports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Takes a Hilarious Shot at Kyle Larson After Day on the Golf Course

On Wednesday, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin hilariously roasted fellow racer Kyle Larson following their outing on the golf course today. Hamlin and Larson got a round in earlier today, and by the sounds of it, Denny came out on top today. Either that or his trash talking is throwing us all off to make us think that’s the case. The FedEx No. 11 driver shared a photo of Larson teeing off on one of the 18 holes. There’s some trees lining the left side of the hole, but past that the fairway seems wide open.
Indianapolis, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How 8 NASCAR drivers feel about ditching Indianapolis' oval for new road course race

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway marks a major change for the premier series — and one that some drivers aren’t too pleased about. After 27 years of racing on Indy’s iconic 2.5-mile oval — which also hosts the legendary Indianapolis 500 over Memorial Day Weekend — NASCAR’s top series is making the jump to Indy’s 14-turn, clockwise 2.439-mile road course. It’s an exciting doubleheader kind of weekend for racing fans with IndyCar and NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series racing Saturday, followed by the Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Motorsports

Have You Seen This? NASCAR driver takes world's best shortcut

Have You Seen This? NASCAR driver takes world's best shortcut (NASCAR on NBC, Twitter) — INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY — Why didn't I think of that?. We've all asked ourselves this question at one time or another, usually when we see someone do something so innovative and effective that we're all left staring in awe.
Motorsports
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have found a new rival

Kyle Larson has had great success in the 2021 NASCAR Cup series season, but like anybody who has success, he has picked up a few haters along the way. Kyle Larson continued his dominance of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by picking up his fifth win of the year at Watkins Glen International this past Sunday.
Motorsports
The Associated Press

Kurt Busch has multiyear deal with 23XI Racing, eyes charter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Busch has a multiyear deal with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by basketball great Michael Jordan and fellow driver Denny Hamlin. Hamlin released more details Saturday about the new partnership and said he is in the final stages of securing a charter for Busch’s No. 45 Toyota in 2022. Charters guarantee teams 36 spots in each week’s 40-car field. Without one, Busch would have to qualify for every race.
Motorsports

NASCAR at Daytona results: Ryan Blaney wins second straight race in crash-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400

Ryan Blaney will be riding into Darlington and the playoffs with some serious momentum. A week ago, he won at Michigan for his second win of the season. On Saturday, he took the lead in overtime of a hectic Coke Zero Sugar 400 and was far enough ahead on the final lap to avoid a second big crash that took out most of the remaining field and earn win No. 3 of 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.

