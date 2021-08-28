Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (74-56) and Cleveland Indians (63-63) play the second game of a three-game set Saturday at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Indians odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Red Sox RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.72 ERA) makes his 26th start. He has a 1.17 WHIP, 9.1 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9 through 145 IP.

Allowed one unearned run, four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts across seven innings in a no-decision against the Texas Rangers Monday.

Has posted a 1-2 record, 3.80 ERA and 27 strikeouts with just four walks across 23 2/3 IP over four outings in August.

Indians RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.04 ERA) makes his 17th start and 35th appearance. He has a 1.21 WHIP, 7.3 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 through 109 2/3 IP.

Yielded just two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts across seven scoreless frames in a win over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday.

Has posted a 2-0 record and 1.45 ERA with just one homer, 10 walks and 34 strikeouts across 31 IP over five starts in August.

Red Sox at Indians odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Money line: Red Sox -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Indians +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Red Sox -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Indians +125 (bet $100 to win $125) Against the spread/ATS: Red Sox -1.5 (+105) | Indians +1.5 (-130)

Red Sox -1.5 (+105) | Indians +1.5 (-130) Over/Under: 9.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Red Sox 4, Indians 2

The RED SOX (-155) are moderate favorites as they look to win the series after taking the series opener 4-3 Friday. Both Eovaldi and Quantrill have been pitching well lately, so don’t expect this one to be an easy win. But Boston should be able to ease by the future Guardians in this middle game of the set.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

The RED SOX -1.5 (+105) are worth a small-unit play at plus-money. Boston didn’t cover the run line Friday, but they have their All-Star Eovaldi on the bump. The Indians +1.5 (-130) will have a difficult time solving him.

The UNDER 9.5 (-135) is the best play on the board in this one. Eovaldi and Quantrill have been limiting the damage in August, pitching very well, and we should have another Under result like we saw Friday night.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Joe Williams on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.