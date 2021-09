The Toronto Maple Leafs will enter the 2021-22 season with many questions about their team, many of which can’t be answered until next spring. The month of August has always been lacking in sports news and topics, especially in the NHL. MLB is typically the only major sport going and even baseball fans, and some players, begin to lose interest over the long 162 game grind. Our only recourse is to look ahead to October when the Toronto Maple Leafs kick off their 2021-22 season, a season I believe will be a defining one on the Brendan Shanahan era.