Star Wars has managed to recruit a wide range of talent over the years, and this is especially true when it comes to The Mandalorian. In its first two seasons alone, the show has brought plenty of noteworthy stars, from franchise newcomers like Pedro Pascal and Rosario Dawson to veterans such as Katee Sackhoff and Temuera Morrison. Actor and comedian Bill Burr, who portrays the character of Migs Mayfield, falls under the former category. Many were likely surprised that the star found his way into the franchise, given his tendency to rip on Star Wars fans… a lot. But as it so happens, it was this very thing that helped land him the role.