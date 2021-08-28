Cancel
Emporia, KS

'Banding Together': Emporia Fire Department calls for fair wages

By Zach DeLoach zach@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Emporia City Commission looks at providing raises to city employees, some departments are advocating for themselves and their needs. On Tuesday, the Emporia Fire Department sent a letter to the city commission signed by 46 EFD employees from the battalion chief level down. The letter addresses the department’s concerns regarding the conversations the commission has been having in recent sessions about salary increases.

