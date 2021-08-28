'Banding Together': Emporia Fire Department calls for fair wages
As the Emporia City Commission looks at providing raises to city employees, some departments are advocating for themselves and their needs. On Tuesday, the Emporia Fire Department sent a letter to the city commission signed by 46 EFD employees from the battalion chief level down. The letter addresses the department’s concerns regarding the conversations the commission has been having in recent sessions about salary increases.www.emporiagazette.com
