Letters, Aug. 28-31: Proactive mask requirement needed in Park City schools

Fortuitous as it is, we can parallel the COVID-19 pandemic to what just happened with the Parleys Canyon Fire. I can’t speak to whether all preventative measures that could have been done to prevent this fire were taken, but when the fire broke out, our community jumped into action. We looked to the actions and recommendations of the fire experts — the first responders, firefighters and law enforcement — and followed their evacuation orders. To keep us safe. Local businesses rallied to provide food and shelter to those who were displaced. The start of school was even delayed to accommodate those evacuated from their homes.