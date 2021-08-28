23-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda police say a 23-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car while riding his motorcycle, late Friday night.

Investigators say the crash happened on River Road near Gratwick Park just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist's name is being withheld pending notification to his family.

The driver of the car is cooperating with North Tonawanda police.

If you witnessed the crash, you're asked to contact North Tonawanda police at (716) 692-4312.