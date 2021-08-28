Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Tonawanda, NY

23-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in North Tonawanda

By Paul Ross
Posted by 
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBFJ2_0bfetQP400

North Tonawanda police say a 23-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car while riding his motorcycle, late Friday night.

Investigators say the crash happened on River Road near Gratwick Park just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist's name is being withheld pending notification to his family.

The driver of the car is cooperating with North Tonawanda police.

If you witnessed the crash, you're asked to contact North Tonawanda police at (716) 692-4312.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Tonawanda, NY
Crime & Safety
North Tonawanda, NY
Accidents
City
North Tonawanda, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy