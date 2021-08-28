Tom Clyde: Epic renewal

I have skied Park City Mountain Resort since it opened in 1963. Christmas that year was ski gear and lessons that started in January. For nearly 50 years, I’ve had some kind of season pass there. It’s a big part of life. When the pass renewal information came in the mail this week, it seemed like it should be automatic. Especially at the new discounted price for an Epic Local Pass of $583. What’s there to think about? Turns out, quite a lot. It was a hot topic of discussion among friends, most of whom can spill $583 and not miss it.