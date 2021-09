Ohio State has won the last four Big Ten titles, can anyone take their crown or will the Buckeyes claim the throne for the fifth straight year?. COVID played a key role in the 2020 college football season and there probably wasn’t a conference that was affected by it more than the Big Ten, from almost not having a season, to having their conference winner finish the regular season with just five games played. But all of that is behind us now, for the most part, and we can hopefully have a normal, and full, season of football.