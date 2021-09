The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason is over and the next stop before the start of the regular season is roster cut down day. Of course the Steelers have already trimmed the team down to 71 bodies, but still need to remove an additional 18 bodies before they can construct a 16 man practice squad. The easiest course of action would be to trim the fat and move on with your day, but a savvy General Manager, like Kevin Colbert, would use this league wide roster slash as an opportunity to better his team in the future. By dealing bubble players, teams receive some sort of compensation for a body that would normally fetch them nothing. A great GM will be picking up 1-2 picks over the course of the next few days.