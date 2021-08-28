Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Listed as ‘Sleeper’ for NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award for 2021

By Andrew Thomison
Stampede Blue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks listed his Top 5 ‘sleeper’ candidates for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021 season. Colts’ defensive tackle DeForest Buckner comes in at No. 1. Brooks writes, in part, “Buckner’s ability to crush the pocket as a pass rusher/run defender sets the...

www.stampedeblue.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Sleeper#American Football#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLStampede Blue

Colts’ Linebacker Darius Leonard Ranked No. 37 on NFL’s 2021 Top 100 List

Darius Leonard, a leader in the Colts’ locker room and game-changer on the football field, climbs 13 spots from last season and lands at No. 37 on the NFLs Top 100 list. Leonard, who recently signed a five-year deal for $99.25 million with $52.5 million in guaranteed money, continues to build his legacy as he continues to climb up the Top 100 board every year. His teammates, the fans and coaches don’t call him ‘The Maniac’ for nothing.
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings list players that will not suit up against Colts

Just like they did last week, the Minnesota Vikings have released their list of players that will not take the field when they kick off against the Indianapolis Colts less than an hour from now at U.S. Bank Stadium. Thankfully, this week’s list is a whole lot shorter than last week’s. Here it is.
NFLStampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Final Roster Cut Tracker

NFL final roster cut downs are upon us. The Indianapolis Colts like the test of the league must cut their roster from 80 down to 53 before 4PM EST on Tuesday 31st August 2021. We will update this story as new announcements come in. Also, follow the Twitter tracker. Roster...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

The Colts brought in OT Roderick Johnson for a workout. (Aaron Wilson) After the Jaguars cut RB Leonard Fournette at around this time last year, his former RB coach Terry Robiskie said there was an attempt by some in the organization to blackball him. “I would say, yes, without a...
NFLStampede Blue

Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal end up on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Once again, another round of unvaccinated players from the Indianapolis Colts are having a negative impact on the team. After Eric Fisher and Quenton Nelson first joined the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, now three more key starters have joined them: Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly and Zach Pascal. The main takeaway...
NFLStampede Blue

Sam Tevi tears ACL in Colts’ preseason finale, out for season

After quite frankly an awful stretch throughout preseason and training camp, Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Sam Tevi wasn’t expected to make the 53-man roster. Tevi’s fate was officially sealed today after what looked to be a serious injury suffered in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions was confirmed to be a season-ending torn ACL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFLYardbarker

Colts' Star iDL Named NFL.com's 'Sleeper' DPOY Candidate

When the Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard dealt a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers for star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, the Colts instantly added a legitimate game-wrecker to the front seven under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. As a member of...
NFLStampede Blue

Mike Strachan Earns Well-Deserved Spot on Colts’ 53-Man Roster

In what likely will come as no surprise to many, rookie wide receiver and preseason standout Mike Strachan has made the Indianapolis Colts’ final 53-man roster. The 6’5” former DII wideout was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in this past April’s draft. Strachan left a strong first impression from the start of training camp, making one highlight play after another.
NFLStampede Blue

QB Skill: A Narrative of Numbers (pt. 3)

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data. The point of this series has been to present an in depth examination of QB efficiency stats, so that I can properly frame what Colts fans can expect from Carson Wentz in 2021. In part 1, I showed how these stats are able to capture multiple QB skills such as accuracy, mobility, vision, etc. and therefore are good measures for Wentz’s abilities.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts worked out OT Roderick Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts hosted former Houston Texans offensive tackle Roderick Johnson for a workout on Tuesday, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Johnson was released by Houston during training camp, but he certainly fits the traits Colts GM Chris Ballard looks for in offensive linemen. Johnson is an exceptional athlete for the position, plus he has a long wingspan to stymie pass rushers.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts cut Andre Chachere, Marvell Tell III to make room for new waiver claims

With the Indianapolis Colts being rewarded with two waiver claims — Thakarius Keyes and Chris Wilcox — two roster moves had to be made immediately. Surprisingly, they let go of a preseason standout and former 5th-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Colts have released Andre Chachere and Marvell...
NFLStampede Blue

Colts trade 2022 6th to Eagles for OL Matt Pryor + 2022 7th

The Indianapolis Colts have made a trade on roster cut-down day. Indianapolis has traded a 2022 6th-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for OT/OG Matt Pryor plus a 2022 7th-round selection. Standing at 6-foot-7, 338 pounds, Pryor has an inside-out versatility to play offensive tackle and guard. Last season for...
NFLcbs4indy.com

Colts’ DeForest Buckner larger than life in so many ways

INDIANAPOLIS – He’s larger than life. Literally. Drive past the south side of Lucas Oil Stadium and DeForest Buckner – hands on hips, eyes peering at an offensive lineman to manhandle, quarterback to smother or running back to embrace – stands guard. His mural is one of four decorating the stadium, joining T.Y. Hilton, Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts sign former Texans WR KeKe Coutee to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts added a familiar face to their roster on Wednesday with a lot of roster movement ongoing. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Colts signed former Houston Texans wide receiver KeKe Coutee to their practice squad. Coutee had 33 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns for...
NFLclesportstalk.com

Top 10 Players That Could Win Your Fantasy League This Year

Last year fantasy owners were high on Pittman not only because of his skill set but the lack of wide-receiver depth for the Colts roster. This year is more of the same with another year of good, but aging, wideout T.Y. Hilton (who is injured) and a banged-up Parris Campbell. Pittman stands as the go-to guy in Indy this season. Carson Wentz may not have had the best 2020 season with the eagles, but he is still young and has a rocket arm. Pittman is a hybrid wideout that can line up on the outside and inside. Pittman has next-level speed and is a big play waiting to happen. He has the potential to be a Julio Jones type of wide receiver. With Philip Rivers on his last leg, it was hard for the Colts to get the production out of Pittman they needed; but now it looks as if he is a focal point of the Colts offense. Even his teammates are high on Pittman. Jack Doyle told the Indy Star: “Pitt is awesome, he has so much ability, you want to teach people how to play that way.” Prepare for Pittman to have a breakout year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy