Colts’ DeForest Buckner Listed as ‘Sleeper’ for NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award for 2021

Last year fantasy owners were high on Pittman not only because of his skill set but the lack of wide-receiver depth for the Colts roster. This year is more of the same with another year of good, but aging, wideout T.Y. Hilton (who is injured) and a banged-up Parris Campbell. Pittman stands as the go-to guy in Indy this season. Carson Wentz may not have had the best 2020 season with the eagles, but he is still young and has a rocket arm. Pittman is a hybrid wideout that can line up on the outside and inside. Pittman has next-level speed and is a big play waiting to happen. He has the potential to be a Julio Jones type of wide receiver. With Philip Rivers on his last leg, it was hard for the Colts to get the production out of Pittman they needed; but now it looks as if he is a focal point of the Colts offense. Even his teammates are high on Pittman. Jack Doyle told the Indy Star: “Pitt is awesome, he has so much ability, you want to teach people how to play that way.” Prepare for Pittman to have a breakout year.