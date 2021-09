Good Monday to you Steelers fans. In the salary cap era, all teams around the league have strengths and they have weaknesses. The Pittsburgh Steelers are no different. They appear to have great strength along their defensive line and in their wide receiving corps. As for the weaknesses, we would point to the offensive line and cornerback position. All four of these areas could be weakened by just one injury or all four could be strengthened by an addition or “rising out of nowhere” player. Football is a cruel game. If you’ve been around long enough you know this.