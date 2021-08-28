Hot property: This $1.4 million North Whitehall home for sale has an elevator, movie theater and an astronomical observatory

A .4 million dollar home in North Whitehall Township with a pool, an elevator, a movie theater ,and an astronomical observatory with a retractable roof, seen seen here. The home is currently for sale. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call

Shabana Asif sits on the balcony outside her master bedroom, overlooking the sparkling blue water in the pool and surrounding rolling backyard. It’s something she does most mornings, enjoying the view and eating her breakfast.

“You can hear the birds. You can see the deer,” Asif said. “It’s so amazing — the outside of this house is as much inviting and beautiful as the inside.”

While there’s plenty to gaze at from the $1.4 million property at 2220 Park Place , situated on 4 ½ acres in North Whitehall Township, it’s the features inside — including an elevator, movie theater and astronomical observatory — that sets this home apart from many others for sale in the Lehigh Valley.

“This home supports all aspects of a busy lifestyle, providing ample space for owners to work from home, host friends and family with privacy for a comfortable, extended stay, hunker down on a cold winter day to watch movies on the big screen, or plan the perfect staycation without having to leave the park-like backyard,” realtor Rebecca Francis said.

The six bedroom, five bathroom home built in the early 2000s has been home for Asif and her family for six years, she said. In that time, her family has enjoyed the space, making good use of the property and its grounds.

It might seem overwhelming, with almost 6,000 square feet of living space, but the home isn’t the open-concept, cavernous type that recent building styles have leaned toward.

“This is more of your traditional layout,” Francis said. “You feel it is warm and cozy. You’ve got some beautiful dark hardwoods that are flowing throughout, the dark hardwoods on the stairs. It’s just a very comfortable home … It’s not this long, lanky house.”

Many of the brick home’s rooms feature large widows, allowing panoramic views of the surrounding property. The ground floor holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and would work well as an apartment for in-laws or other relatives.

“The perfect buyer for this home is an individual or family who likes to entertain in all seasons, host overnight guests, possibly work out of a home office and conduct many parts of their lives from the comfort of their own home,” Francis said.

Among the most-used rooms, Asif said, is the movie theater. Used by the previous owner as a gym, she saw the potential for the movie theater there instead, as the space holds a half bath, wet bar, cabinets and fridge.

“It’s a better experience than an actual movie theater,” she said, detailing how she outfitted the space with a projector and screen, and added two stairs to lift the second row of seats for a stadium feel.

“All the action movies that I like and all those (other) movies, believe it or not, I start watching them again and again here,” she said, laughing. “And the movie theater is a place where if I go there, it’s hard for me to get out of it.”

During family reunions, her relatives gather there in the evenings, with her brothers and sisters watching movies they enjoyed from their childhood.

The astronomical observatory, complete with a retractable roof added by the previous owner, who also built the home, is a feature not often seen in houses around the region.

“For somebody who has an interest in (astronomy) or certainly it’d be wonderful for a person that has telescopes,” Francis said. “It’s a pretty cool feature. I’ve never sold a home that had an astronomical observatory in it.”

Unfortunately, Asif said she didn’t have the opportunity to get a high-powered telescope to take advantage of the observatory.

“But since now the house is on sale, I would wish and love that the new owner would enjoy it,” she said.

When Asif thinks about the next family to own the home, she hopes they enjoy the expansive property, both inside and outside, as her family has.

“My dream buyer would be the one that gets engaged in nature, the people that like to spend time in their home and they enjoy the nature around them, because the outside of my house has so much to offer, so much privacy,” she said. “So, I absolutely want somebody who can enjoy the natural beauty.”

To schedule a showing, contact Rebecca Francis at Rebecca.francis@foxroach.com or 484-280-6212, or Elizabeth Bowers at Elizabeth.bowers@foxroach.com or 610-533-8108.

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .