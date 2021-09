For decades, fans of Japanese games have had to worry about a number of factors when trying to procure some of the country’s best releases. Sadly, having to wonder about whether a certain title was going to make its way out of Japan has been commonplace for a long time in the game industry. It was a familiar act for gamers in the 1990s and early 2000s to read about Japanese titles in magazines, only to find out that the next title in their favorite franchises was still incredibly far off. These thoughts have even extended to wondering if entire games would end up being localized. As time has moved on, things have continued to get a lot better.