Milwaukee Bucks: 3 players who could shock the NBA world in 2021-22
The Milwaukee Bucks had a pleasantly surprising season in 2020-21 by ending their 50-year title drought and reclaiming their spot as world champions. While it was undeniably a collective effort, the Bucks got some surprisingly great seasons out of several key role players. The most prominent name that comes to mind is Bobby Portis, who was mainly glossed over when the Bucks signed him in the offseason on a two-year deal. Portis would become a staple in the rotation and play a significant role throughout the team’s title run, claiming his place as a fan-favorite among the fanbase.behindthebuckpass.com
Comments / 0