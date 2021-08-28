Milwaukee Bucks: 3 players who could shock the NBA world in 2021-22

Had someone said before the 2020-21 season that the Milwaukee Bucks would win the title that season, it would have been the boldest of predictions. Well, anyone that felt like taking a gamble before the season and placed their bet on the Bucks to win the championship earned a few extra dollars. As bold as it seemed before the season to think that this team could become world champions after two consecutive years of failure, they defied the odds and ended their 50-year title drought after a year full of twists and turns.