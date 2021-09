This fall, we once again start a school year during a pandemic. While we have learned many important facts about COVID-19 and how to limit its spread, the circulation of new variants of concern and more specifically of the Delta variant raise questions about sending children to school. Parents, policy-makers and school administrators are concerned with how society can make the best choices, fine-tune interventions and increase the odds for kindergarten to Grade 12 children to thrive and remain physically and mentally healthy during in-person learning. With no vaccines yet approved for children under 12, balanced decision-making will be crucial...