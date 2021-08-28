The fall of Afghanistan: How America's $2 trillion, two-decade war ended in chaos

The U.S. State Department has been in touch with around 350 “self-identified” Americans who still wish to be evacuated from Afghanistan ahead of Tuesday’s red line deadline to leave the country. Of those, many are “nearly or already out of the country” an official told NBC News. But a further 280 Americans in Afghanistan on the State Department roster say they do not plan to leave after the last U.S. flight out of Kabul. It is unclear what happens if they change their mind or if the U.S. will have any capability to continue evacuations once the Taliban take full control of the Kabul airport.