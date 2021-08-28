Cancel
Cherry County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Cherry County through 800 AM CDT/700 AM MDT/ At 704 AM CDT/604 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from 17 miles southwest of Medicine Lake to 12 miles west of Merritt Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valentine, Cody, Kilgore, Nenzel, Medicine Lake, Merritt Reservoir, Crookston, Highway 61 crossing the Snake River, Steer Creek Campground, Schoolhouse Lake, Cody Lake, Anderson Bridge State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Intersection of Highway 61 and Shadbolt Road and Indian Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 149 and 199. Highway 61 between mile markers 198 and 211. Highway 97 between mile markers 116 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 213 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

