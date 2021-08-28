Mr. Movie | ‘Vacation Friends’ is fun but the plot needs a holiday

Directed by Nia DaCosta, and with its script co-written by the director, Win Rosenfeld, and sketch comedian turned horror wunderkind Jordan Peele, the new fright film Candyman has been given such an elegant presentation that you may not initially realize how messy it is. Oh, but what a glorious mess! This “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 cult classic of the same title boasts ideas for a good half-dozen potential followups, reboots, and/or re-imaginings – far too many to be adequately explored in 91 minutes of screen time. Yet all of those ideas are worthy ones, the pacing and performances are consistently sharp, and DaCosta creates the kinds of images that are quickly, perhaps irrevocably, seared into memory. Candyman is only its director's second full-length feature (following 2019's indie drama Little Woods), and it may not be entirely coincidental that the last sophomore effort I enjoyed in so similar a way was Jordan Peele's Us.
