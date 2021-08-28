Cancel
Lindale, TX

Gov. Abbott honors film produced by Lindale High alumnus

By Zak Wellerman zwellerman@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott has officially recognized a movie that a Lindale High School graduate produced telling the story of a Texas orphanage football team’s famous triumphs. Houston Hill, a 1998 Lindale High alumnus, with his business Santa Rita Film Co. produced “12 Mighty Orphans,” which was released in June. The film features actors Dallas native Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Vinessa Shaw and Wayne Knight.

