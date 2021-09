That was as fun as Week 1 of Iowa high school football could have possibly gone. Most people's game of the week, Class 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 2 Dowling Catholic, was an instant classic with the Rams winning 13-7 on a last-second Hail Mary from Jaxon Dailey to Xavier Nwankpa. Also in 5A, No. 5 West Des Moines Valley outlasted Waukee Northwest 42-41 in a two-overtime thriller.