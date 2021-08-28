IMPACT Wrestling Signs Zicky Dice, Former NWA TV Champion
Zicky Dice is a free agenct no more. IMPACT Wrestling picked up a name from the free agent market, and a former champion at that. Fightful has confirmed that former NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. He appeared on this week's set of tapings in a tag team match, and will initially be a part of the Brian Myers-Sam Beale group. Manny Lemons also appeared in the role, though we are unsure of his status.www.fightful.com
