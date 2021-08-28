Homicide Investigation Underway in Lancaster

QUARRYVILLE, PA — Quarryville Borough Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying an unknown suspect in connection to multiple thefts from a local retailer. Authorities state that the pictured suspect entered the Goods Store, 333 West Fourth Street, Quarryville, PA three times between August 7 and 9, 2021. While in the store, the suspect paid cash for small items but managed to stuff a DeWalt power tool down his pants and left without paying. The suspect then returned later and stuffed the batteries for the DeWalt down his pants and stole those as well. The loss to Goods Store is several hundred dollars.