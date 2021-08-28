Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Homicide Investigation Underway in Lancaster

Cover picture for the article

LANCASTER, PA — Police in the City of Lancaster are conducting a homicide investigation after officers responded to the 500 block of Third Street for a report of a shooting. Authorities state that when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a male victim lying in the street. The male victim appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that the victim was beyond help and had died at the scene. Officers secured the crime scene and summoned detectives to assist with the investigation.

