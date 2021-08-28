Blue Jays: Potential options from the minors when the rosters expand

On September 1st, the Toronto Blue Jays will be able to expand their roster and carry 28 players instead of the regular 26 that are currently on the squad. For many teams across the league, the addition of two extra players can be a major benefit, whether it be an extra arm in the bullpen or on the bench, as well as teams currently not in the playoffs being able to call up a prospect or two to see how they perform on the big league stage.