Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes TE Will Mallory Top 15 player making 2021 jump

By Alan Rubenstein
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory was named one of 15 players in a “Leap Year: Players making a jump in 2021.” Mallory steps up as the first-team TE replacing Brevin Jordan who left for the NFL. Mallory has the potential to exceed the 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns Jordan had in 2020.

