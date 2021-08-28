Letter | Investigate wild horse roundups by feds
An Aug 18 Sentinel article notes that Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for an investigation “to determine how many of the wild horses captured on public lands … end up at slaughterhouses.” The validity of the captures themselves must also be investigated. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) data shows that in 2020 taxpayers paid $7 million on helicopter roundups and $57 million in off-range holding costs instead of having these horses live for free on public lands.www.santacruzsentinel.com
