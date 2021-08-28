Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Investigate wild horse roundups by feds

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 7 days ago

An Aug 18 Sentinel article notes that Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for an investigation “to determine how many of the wild horses captured on public lands … end up at slaughterhouses.” The validity of the captures themselves must also be investigated. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) data shows that in 2020 taxpayers paid $7 million on helicopter roundups and $57 million in off-range holding costs instead of having these horses live for free on public lands.

