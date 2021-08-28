Organizing a Successful Event: A Step-By-Step Guide

The Tatler Schools Guide is on sale now, the impartial guide to all the best public and prep schools in the UK. Choosing the right school for your child can feel bewildering with so many incredible options to choose from, and so many differing opinions on the best fit for your child. But each year the Tatler Schools’ experienced and discerning team of researchers do the hard work for you. 350 schools are shortlisted, 2000 miles are travelled, around 873 hours of research undertaken, nearly 300 questionnaires are filled and all this is then cogitated and finally distilled down to the final 250 of the UK’s finest independent schools. They are not just chosen for their league table busting results or their world class facilities (although these are closely looked at) but to go into the Tatler Schools Guide they must offer the whole package – holistic pastoral care, a focus on character education as much as pure academics and the ability to accommodate and nurture all their pupils resulting in well educated, but most importantly, happy children. Good luck with your search.