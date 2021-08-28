Cancel
Weekly Pa. COVID update: Delta surge at highest point yet as schools reopen; hospitalizations up 265% since Aug. 1

By Sara K. Satullo
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pennsylvania students are headed back to the classroom at the same time the state is reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the last week. But GOP lawmakers have rejected the governor’s call for a mask mandate in schools to protect children. Again this week, the state...

Related
Northampton County, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

A weak candidate in Northampton Co. talks of ’strong men’ and proves his idiocy | Turkeys & Trophies

Steve Lynch’s explanation for suggesting that anti-maskers intimidate local school boards over mask mandates was about as predictable as COVID-19 spreading in a school where masks are voluntary. It was almost guaranteed. The Republican candidate for Northampton County executive offered the typical far-right blend of blaming the media for taking him out of context and recasting his remarks as meaning something they didn’t mean. Those remarks, made during an Aug. 29 rally of fellow anti-maskers in Harrisburg, are crystal clear: “I’m going in with 20 strong men. I’m going to speak in front of the school board and I’m going to give them an option: They can leave or they can be removed. And then after that, we’re going to replace them with nine parents and we’re going to vote down the mask mandates that evening. … This is how you get stuff done.” In his explanation, which came only after the rally remarks were widely reported by outlets like lehighvalleylive.com, Lynch said by “strong men,” he was referring to people who want to get involved “but were afraid to have their voices heard in our political discourse.” We’ll put aside that being afraid to say something is not exactly a characteristic associated with strength. We don’t purport to be all that strong, but we’re not afraid to say this: Mr. Lynch, you’ve demonstrated weakness by not acknowledging your remarks were un-American, inappropriate and beneath someone who is seeking the highest elected office in Northampton County. Even if you’re against mask mandates, entertaining the idea of forcibly overthrowing a duly elected school board because you don’t like that kids may have to temporarily put a piece of cloth over their face is the stuff of idiots. The county’s Republicans really need to do better in the folks they nominate for office.
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Hunterdon County identifies 6 people who died there during Ida flooding

Six people who died in Hunterdon County as a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida were identified Friday. Preston Moody, 68, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania; Susan Hanna, 30, of Bridgewater; Jake Taylor, 25, of Flemington; Mark Pavol, 53, of Ringoes; and Harold Koberlein, 77, of Telford, Pennsylvania were all identified as victims of the deadly storm in a statement from the Hunterdon County Department of Public Safety.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

A St. Luke’s hospital was just named a Level 2 Trauma Center. What does it mean?

On Wednesday, St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Anderson campus in Bethlehem Township was designated as a Level II Trauma Center. “Accreditation as a Level II Trauma Center assures the public that St. Luke’s Anderson physicians and staff are fully equipped to evaluate and treat all trauma patients,” said Dr. Peter Thomas, medical director of St. Luke’s Trauma Program, in a news release from the network. “Achieving this status is another example of our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve.”
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Ida dumps 9+ inches of rain in worst-hit areas | Rainfall totals

It’s already a bad storm when anyone reporting under 5 inches of rain can be considered the low end. But the remnants of Hurricane Ida were much, much worse. The drenching, destructive and deadly storm swept that swept through the region on Wednesday dumped close to 10 inches of rain in spots, leading to flash floods in and around the Lehigh Valley and several possible tornadoes in the broader eastern Pennsylvania-New Jersey region. Waterways in many areas have started to recede, but the Delaware River in Easton is not expected to crest until Thursday night.

