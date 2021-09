The last flight dedicated to evacuating civilians from Afghanistan has left Kabul, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.Further flights leaving from the city’s airport will be able to carry evacuees but will also be transporting UK diplomatic staff and military personnel as the operation winds down.Earlier, the UK ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Laurie Bristow, said it was “time to close this phase” of the evacuation effort, which has seen nearly 15,000 people brought to safety.Boris Johnson spoke on Friday night of his “great sense of regret” at those left behind, while Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat warned of the...