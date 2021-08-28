Cancel
Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights

By Juana Summers
iowapublicradio.org
 7 days ago

On this day in 1963, hundreds of thousands of people converged in the nation's capital for the March on Washington. Activists hope to recreate some of that energy today with events in Washington, D.C.. and elsewhere across the country to push for action on voting rights. NPR political correspondent Juana Summers is out among thousands of marchers now in the nation's capital. Juana, thanks for being with us.

Related
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

Voting Rights Groups Sue Texas to Block Election Restrictions

A broad coalition of voting-rights advocates asked a Texas federal judge Friday to suspend the state’s new “election integrity” law, claiming it unconstitutionally eliminates, or sharply rolls back, ballot-box access for disabled, elderly and minority voters. The law, which took effect Sept. 1, eliminates balloting practices several of Texas’s more...
SocietyTennessee Tribune

Census, Redistricting, and Voting Rights

NASHVILLE, TN – The latest census data confirms the U.S. population reached 331.4 million in 2020. The Hispanic population grew 23% from 2010-2020, reaching 62.1 million and Latinos now make up 19% of the U.S. population. The number of Black, single-race non-Hispanic. Americans reached 40 million, or 12% of the...
Phoenix, AZdowntowndevil.com

Crowds gather to rally for voting rights

Hundreds of Arizonans gathered to mark the 58th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech Saturday in Phoenix and rallied for equal voting rights among all Americans as recent state legislatures passed bills restricting voting abilities earlier this year. Arizona was just one of 94 other marches that happened...
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Columbia NAACP chapter joins thousands across nation for voting rights rally

The Columbia chapter of the NAACP and community members gathered at the Second Missionary Baptist Church to rally for voting rights. The local rally was inspired by the rallies that took place earlier Saturday in the nation’s capital. Columbia advocates joined thousands of voting rights supporters across the country on the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Crowd marches, gathers to show support for voting rights in Dubuque

About 50 people gathered midday Saturday at the Bee Branch Creek amphitheater in Dubuque to show their support for voting rights. The March On For Voting Rights Rally began with dozens of people marching over from Comiskey Park, bearing signs proclaiming "Protect voting rights" and "March on against voter suppression."
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Voting rights rally in Iowa City on Saturday

IOWA CITY — Iowa voters and activists will rally Saturday on the Pentacrest of the University of Iowa campus to demand an end to voter suppression by the Iowa Legislature. After the rally, participants will march from Old Capitol to the Ped Mall. The rally will begin at 2 p.m....
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Nationwide Marches For Voting Rights Planned For August 28

This Aug. 28, on the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, his eldest son is leading more than 100 organizations to unite behind voting rights. Martin Luther King III and other civil rights leaders have scheduled a march in Washington and cities across the country demanding that Congress pass legislation to protect and expand voting rights at a time when Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country have passed or introduced hundreds of new voting restrictions.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...

