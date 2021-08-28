Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

British Grand Prix moved to earlier date in 2022

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnlTD_0bfel7g400
Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta looks on during the unveiling of the new electric bike that will compete in the MotoE World Cup Championship, in Rome, Italy February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Next season's British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held on Aug. 5-7 instead of its traditional dates on the last weekend of August, MotoGP rights holders Dorna said on Saturday.

The race, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned to the MotoGP calendar this weekend.

"We're happy to return to the venue earlier in the summer in 2022 to give us the best chance to enjoy its incredible layout and speed in the best possible weather," Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

"We've seen some incredible races here and I look forward to seeing many more."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Grand Prix#Silverstone#Motogp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

How to watch the MotoGP 2021 Grand Prix of Britain

There has been no shortage of talking points in MotoGP between the frantic Grand Prix of Austria and the build-up to the British GP and return to Silverstone. Maverick Viñales and Yamaha have parted ways after the Spaniard’s erratic actions during the Styrian round which means Cal Crutchlow will take part in his homecoming aboard the factory Yamaha machine alongside championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
MotorsportsBBC

How Belgian Grand Prix second practice unfolded

That's all for today. We'll be back at 10:30 BST on Saturday for third practice and then qualifying. Thanks for joining us and your comments, have a great Friday and see you all tomorrow. Verstappen fastest for Red Bull despite crash - read the report. Red Bull's Max Verstappen ended...
WorldWTOP

3rd Grand Prix event moved from China to Turin, Italy

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The third event of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating, formerly the Cup of China, has been moved to Turin, Italy. The International Skating Union made the announcement Friday of the switch for the Nov. 4-7 event, one of six in the series during the buildup to the Beijing Olympics. The Chinese Figure Skating Association informed the ISU that the meet in Chongqing could not be held.
MotorsportsBBC

Belgian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas fastest

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas headed Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the Belgian Grand Prix. Bottas was 0.164 seconds quicker than Verstappen, whose title rival Lewis Hamilton was down in 18th after being blocked on his best lap. Hamilton narrowly avoided a crash when Williams' Nicholas Latifi forced him...
MotorsportsSeattle Times

Verstappen leads 2nd practice for Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led the second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday. He was .041 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .072 clear of Bottas’ Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time defending Formula One champion. With three minutes left, Verstappen lost the...
MotorsportsBBC

MotoGP: France's Fabio Quartararo wins British Grand Prix at Silverstone

France's Fabio Quartararo extended his MotoGP World Championship lead with victory at the British Grand Prix. Yamaha's Quartararo beat Spanish duo Alex Rins, who was second, and Aleix Espargaro, whose third place was Aprilia Racing Team Gresini's first MotoGP podium. Quartararo started third on the grid and opened up a...
MotorsportsESPN

Belgian Grand Prix delayed due to heavy rain

The Belgian Grand Prix has been delayed due to heavy rain after a deluge at the Circuit Spa Francorchamps made it impossible to start the race safely. The race was due to get underway at 3 p.m. local time but heavy rain resulted in the start initially being suspended by 25 minutes.
MotorsportsBBC

Lewis Hamilton: Belgian Grand Prix was 'a farce'

Lewis Hamilton has criticised the aborted Belgian Grand Prix as "a farce" and accused Formula 1 of cynicism in the way it ran the rain-hit race. Hamilton said drivers were sent out for two laps behind the safety car solely to secure an official result. Writing on Instagram, he said:...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Game Haus

Weather Puts An Early End To Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix this Sunday. The only thing is, he did it after just four laps under safety car. The weather conditions were deemed too unsafe by race officials. Thus, they had the drivers take a few laps around Spa, and then called it there.
Saint Petersburg, FLABC Action News

P1 Powerboat Grand Prix

The P1 Powerboat Grand Prix will be this Saturday and Sunday, September 4th in St. Petersburg. We talk with Thomas Covington to learn more about the exciting event!. Tickets are available at p1offshore.com.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

After a dramatic couple of weeks at the Red Bull Ring – both on and off the track – MotoGP returns to Great Britain for the first time since 2019 after last year’s race was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent calendar reshuffle. After Brad Binder’s stunning Austrian MotoGP...
MotorsportsBBC

Belgian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas fastest

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas headed Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the Belgian Grand Prix. Bottas was 0.164 seconds quicker than Verstappen, whose title rival Lewis Hamilton was down in 18th after being blocked on his best lap. Hamilton narrowly avoided a crash when Williams' Nicholas Latifi forced him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy