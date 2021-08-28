Cancel
Dems' agenda, people's future at stake this week

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimmering discord in the U.S. House this week may tempt some to think of Shakespeare’s old line “A pox on both your houses.”. That’s understandable... … unless you have kids, find health care inadequate, feel college is unaffordable, think the rich don’t pay their share of taxes, or worry about climate change.

Texas StateRoll Call Online

Democrats plot response to Texas anti-abortion law

Democrats in the White House and on Capitol Hill are planning to respond to the Supreme Court’s allowing a law virtually banning abortion in Texas to take effect, but there was no clear path to counter the state law. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday highlighted an announcement...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House to vote on abortion bill, faces tough path in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to debate and vote on legislation aimed at stopping states from enacting tough anti-abortion regulations like the one in Texas, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but the bill's prospects in the Senate were slim. Declaring that the...
Louisiana StateFortune

Louisiana GOP urge Congress to pass Ida emergency assistance bill

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Louisiana congressional delegation, including fiscally conservative Republicans, on Thursday called on Congress to pass emergency-funding legislation to help the state recover from Hurricane Ida and other recent storms. An Ida bill would add one...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky Republicans likely to break with McConnell on infrastructure

Kentucky Republicans appear poised to split with Sen. Mitch McConnell on the bipartisan infrastructure package when they return to Congress in late September. Most of the commonwealth’s five GOP U.S. House members are expected to cast votes against the approximately $1.2 trillion bill for roads, bridges, public transportation and waterways, framing it as wasteful and a permission slip for Democrats to clear their larger budget priorities.
Congress & CourtsNews Channel Nebraska

First on CNN: More than 100 Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to lower Medicare eligibility age to 60

More than 100 Democratic lawmakers in the House from all wings of the caucus introduced legislation on Friday to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60. This legislation comes as Democrats are working to expand Medicare benefits through their multi-trillion-dollar spending proposal being used to fulfill much of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. The lawmakers are introducing this legislation with the hopes of it being included in the final reconciliation package.
Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin

Joe Manchin

Late Wednesday night, the Supreme Court quietly gutted Roe v. Wade. At issue was a new Texas law that allows any dipshit to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks, and to collect a $10,000 reward for their efforts. An unsigned, five-justice Supreme Court majority looked at the insane clusterfuck we described in the previous sentence and said, ahhhh our hands are tied, allowing it to go into effect while litigation is pursued, and making Texas’ creepy bounty-hunter abortion ban model legislation for every other red state to pursue. This would be an ideal time for Democrats, including the president, to act on their pledge to codify Roe protections into federal law. They will face substantial pressure to do so. But as with voting rights, the numbers just aren’t there. The relevant legislation here—the Women’s Health Protection Act—has 48 Democratic sponsors and co-sponsors in the Senate. The two not on board are Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who are both anti-abortion. Casey could go wobbly in the next 10 seconds, but Joe Manchin seems far less likely to do so. Democrats would still need to eliminate the filibuster to pass it, too, and they won’t. Democrats are also not going to pack the courts, which, again, neither has majority support as policy nor is a policy over which they’d nuke the filibuster. Democrats will, instead, try to pocket the effective elimination of Roe as a potent wedge issue with lucrative fundraising and turnout potential. They’ll say they need more Democrats in Congress to enact the legislative change necessary to push back on the actions of this court. It will be aggravating to hear them say this. But—[ducks for cover]—they’ll basically be right.
Phoenix, AZDaily Beast

The Left Hammers Away at Kyrsten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

PHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat. Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change. But...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: It’s Bernie vs. Pelosi on reconciliation

A few realities a day after the Supreme Court abortion decision:. 1) Several states are already weighing copycat laws. As our Alice Miranda Ollstein and Josh Gerstein report, top officials in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida announced they’re looking to replicate Texas’ citizen enforcement scheme for their own abortion laws, while lawyers also say blue states may try to adopt a similar structure for getting around the courts on things like guns and Covid-19 precautions. Courts could, however, strike down Texas’ law long before those state legislatures have a chance to attempt those legal gambits.

