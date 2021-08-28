'My Hero Academia' Voice Actors On How Villains Are Getting the Spotlight in Season 5

The My Hero Academia anime (Boku no Hero Academia) was the great trigger for the international success of Kōhei Horikoshi’s original manga. The Weekly Shonen Jump, back in July 2014, was in search of new long-distance icons for the magazine after the farewell of two unforgettable creations of the modern era: Naruto and Bleach. And they did it with the adventures of Izuku Midoriya in his quest to become a hero. If you plan to see his anime, which is the responsibility of the studio Bones —Of the best animations of the present time in the anime of seasons—, and avoid as much stuffing as possible, we recommend you continue reading.