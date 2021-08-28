Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

'My Hero Academia' Voice Actors On How Villains Are Getting the Spotlight in Season 5

By Roxy Simons
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leah Clark and Jason Liebrecht voice villains Himiko Toga and Dabi and they spoke with Newsweek about what fans can expect from the "My Villain Academia" arc.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
552K+
Followers
58K+
Post
600M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#Actor#My Hero Academia#The Meta Liberation Army#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Comicsthecinemaholic.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21: What to Expect?

Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. It follows Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary boy born in an extraordinary world. He dreams of becoming a pro-hero like his idol, All Might, but he wasn’t born with any ability or Quirk. His life changes following an encounter with All Might, who chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk.
MoviesAnime News Network

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Is Highest-Earning Film in Franchise With 2.06 Billion Yen

Film opened on August 6, has now surpassed previous film's 1.79 billion yen record. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission, the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, has sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.06 billion yen (about US$18.74 million) as of Sunday, its 17th day in the Japanese box office. The film is now the highest-earning among all three My Hero Academia franchise anime films, surpassing the 1.79 billion yen (about US$16.2 million by current conversion) of the second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero) anime: all filler chapters

The My Hero Academia anime (Boku no Hero Academia) was the great trigger for the international success of Kōhei Horikoshi’s original manga. The Weekly Shonen Jump, back in July 2014, was in search of new long-distance icons for the magazine after the farewell of two unforgettable creations of the modern era: Naruto and Bleach. And they did it with the adventures of Izuku Midoriya in his quest to become a hero. If you plan to see his anime, which is the responsibility of the studio Bones —Of the best animations of the present time in the anime of seasons—, and avoid as much stuffing as possible, we recommend you continue reading.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Announces New Live Action Play

My Hero Academia is taking over the world of anime with the latest season of its anime adaptation as well as the third movie of the franchise which just hit Japanese theaters in World Heroes Mission, which will also be coming to the West in October of this year. Seemingly not satisfied with all the current plans that the Shonen franchise has made, it seems that the creation of Kohei Horikoshi will also be receiving a brand new stage play that is set to land in the winter of this year, with a giant cast portraying the heroes and villains of UA Academy.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Releases Episode 109 Preview: Watch

My Hero Academia has released a preview for Season 5's next intense episode! After much anticipation by fans, the fifth season of the anime has officially kicked off the My Villain Academia arc showing us what Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have been up to while Izuku Midoriya and the young heroes have been training to get stronger. As was revealed through the previous episode, Shigaraki and the villains are getting stronger in their own way as well as the villain is now in the midst of a test to officially become All For One's successor.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates the Villains' Anime Takeover With TikTok Shout Out

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the villains' anime takeover with a special shout out to TikTok! After much anticipation and waiting, the fifth season of the anime has entered its final stretch of episodes with the official kick off of the My Villain Academia arc. This new arc will be showing fans what Tomura Shigaraki and the other League of Villains members have been up to since we had last seen them in the fourth season, and it's a huge occassion that the anime even celebrated with a major makeover as the villains have fully taken over the focus for the anime.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Villains Take Over Funimation with New Merchandise

The time has finally arrived wherein My Hero Academia has been overtaken by the story of the League of Villains battling against the Meta Liberation Army in the My Villain Academia Arc and to celebrate, the antagonists of UA Academy have taken over Funimation. Offering new merchandise for the League of Villains themselves, along with other merchandise that was made popular thanks to the medium of anime, fans can have the opportunity to venture to the dark side with gear that features the likes of the League of Villains' leader Shigaraki along with the villain known as Stain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy