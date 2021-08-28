Chuck Haga: UND, find a way to bring back women's hockey

A day or two after UND announced in March 2017 that it was eliminating the women’s hockey team, Charly Dahlquist was in her usual spot in my classroom in Merrifield Hall. She was the latest in a long string of women hockey players to come through that class, and like those who had preceded her she was a good student: bright, attentive, curious. She and the others had made me a fan on the ice, too, with their strength, agility, talent and grit.