Winebow Expands Offerings with New Brands
Winebow introduced new wine and spirits brands to the Connecticut marketplace. Villa Maria, New Zealand’s most awarded winery, was founded in 1961 by Sir George Fistonich and its portfolio includes Private Bin, Esk Valley and the new Earth Garden line, made with organic grapes. Winebow also welcomes Japan’s Fuji Gotemba Distillery. The distillery is located at the base of Mount Fuji and the whisky uses water from the snowmelt. Two whisky expressions, a blend and a single grain, are newly available. Also new to Connecticut is Denver-based Leopold Bros. Founded in 1999 by brothers Scott and Todd, the distillery uses high-quality ingredients from the Leopold family farms and orchards. Leopold Bros. is considered one of top craft whiskey producers in the country.www.thebeveragejournal.com
