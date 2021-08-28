Winebow Expands Offerings with New Brands

A sanctuary on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia takes mindful travelers on genuine, transformative wellness journeys that recharge and rejuvenate on every level. Located in Uluwatu on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia in Bali is perfectly positioned for holistic wellbeing retreats, just a stone’s throw from Thomas Beach. Offering unpretentious luxury that combines cultural influences, a peaceful ambiance, and unobtrusive service with effective activities and carefully honed knowledge, the property gives guests the chance to tap into their full potential and inherent capabilities. All without the pressures and judgments that can block real progress. At the heart of each retreat here are time-honored practices that are known for their efficacy, including breathwork.