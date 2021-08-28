Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Winebow Expands Offerings with New Brands

thebeveragejournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinebow introduced new wine and spirits brands to the Connecticut marketplace. Villa Maria, New Zealand’s most awarded winery, was founded in 1961 by Sir George Fistonich and its portfolio includes Private Bin, Esk Valley and the new Earth Garden line, made with organic grapes. Winebow also welcomes Japan’s Fuji Gotemba Distillery. The distillery is located at the base of Mount Fuji and the whisky uses water from the snowmelt. Two whisky expressions, a blend and a single grain, are newly available. Also new to Connecticut is Denver-based Leopold Bros. Founded in 1999 by brothers Scott and Todd, the distillery uses high-quality ingredients from the Leopold family farms and orchards. Leopold Bros. is considered one of top craft whiskey producers in the country.

www.thebeveragejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#New Earth#Distillery#Whiskey#Winebow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Related
BusinessThe Drum

Havas expands blockchain offering with new Havas Sovereign Technologies platform

French holding company Havas has expanded its blockchain services offering, unveiling a new ‘platform‘ called Havas Sovereign Technologies. According to a release, the new service offering will incorporate its existing blockchain practice, while offering clients guidance and support on related ‘digital sovereignty‘ activities such as NFTs and cryptocurrency. What has...
Businessinvesting.com

EQIFI Chooses Tezos to Expand DeFi Offerings

EQIFI has chosen Tezos to expand the leading digital bank’s DeFi offerings. It will offer Tezos staking and borrowing services to its global customer base. EQIFI chairman says this will help the bank become an industry leader in DeFi. EQIFI has chosen Tezos to expand the leading digital bank’s DeFi...
Rochester, NYthebeveragejournal.com

Star Distributors Adds New Malt-Based RTDs

Star Distributors welcomed Clubtails Cocktails and Johny Bootlegger ready-to-drink brands to its offerings. Both beverage lines are crafted from a proprietary fermented malt base “but with an extra kick” by Rochester, New York-based Geloso Beverage Group LLC. Clubtails Cocktails, at 10% ABV, uses cane sugar to sweeten its beverages – never any high-fructose corn syrup. Across its 11 flavors, all Clubtails products are considered vegan friendly. Available in 16-ounce cans, Johny Bootlegger is inspired by the Prohibition era of the 1920s – a time when many creative cocktails were invented in speakeasies – as well by the legend of its entrepreneurial namesake. Bottled in eight inspired flavors at 12% ABV, the triple-filtered beverage creates a clean-tasting malt base, giving it a natural spirit-like finish that is also vegan.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

Winebow Expands Distribution of Silverado Vineyards into New York

Winebow, a national leading distributor of fine wine and spirits, is pleased to announce that it is the exclusive New York distributor of Silverado Vineyards, the iconic Napa Valley winery celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. With the addition of New York, Winebow now distributes Silverado Vineyards in four states, including Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Beauty & Fashionftnnews.com

Deutsche Hospitality Launches A New Brand

Deutsche Hospitality has developed a new hotel brand aimed at guests who feel at home on and in front of the catwalks and stages of this world. House of Beats. The first House of Beats hotels are being created in Hamburg and Milan, and more locations in other global metropolises are also at the planning stage.
Businessmartechseries.com

transcosmos Sets Up “Brand Operations inc.,” a New Company that Offers Brand Operations Services that Measure, Visualize and Operate Consumer Brand Experience

Transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has set up a new company “Brand Operations inc.” The new company launched its business in August, 2021. Given that digital channels have become the foundation of consumer communications, brands today can measure changes in consumer behavior as actual data. This has ushered in a new era, enabling brands to manage a diverse range of brand experiences – both online and offline – based on statistics. Building on cutting-edge tools and marketing methods, the new company, Brand Operation will measure and visualize consumer behavioral changes, and offer brand operations services that manage and operate consumer brand experience.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

InsideJapan expands offering for disabled travellers

InsideJapan is working to improve its itineraries for travellers with disabilities and has put together a wheelchair accessible trip for 2022. The operator has partnered with specialist company Accessible Japan which has advised the operator on how to further expand its offering for clients with accessible needs. The ten-night self-guided...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Kohl’s Expands Augmented Reality Offering for eCommerce

Augmented reality (AR) technology provider Nextech AR Solutions Corp. announced on Tuesday (Aug. 31) that it has expanded its partnership with department store chain Kohl’s to include more AR capabilities within the eCommerce segment of the business. Kohl’s and Nextech said they will “significantly” scale the technology to create “thousands...
Drinkswinemag.com

Rex Hill 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

Rich, spicy and flat-out delicious, this outstanding wine delivers sweet barrel spices in abundance alongside a generous mix of red, blue and black berries. The barrel aging is spot-on, and there's a wash of bacon as it fades. The immediate flavor impact, coupled with its overall power and concentration, elevate it to such a high ranking. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2020 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

Fruity and forward, this bursts forth with candied cherries, marionberry jam and blueberry compote. Behind that wall of fruit are light acidity and just enough phenolic punch to keep the flavors ringing through the finish. Paul Gregutt. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Whole Cluster. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Willamette Valley Vineyards.
Economythebeveragejournal.com

Management Insight: Making It Happen

How is it September already?! How did we make it through the summer? Are we still in one piece? Like many of us in the service industry, I have asked myself these questions every morning since May. Every summer brings its own challenges; now that I have just completed my 11th one in Rhode Island, I can say that this summer makes all others feel like a day at the beach.
Posted by
Vivienne Tang

A Brand New Wellness Retreat in Bali

A sanctuary on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia takes mindful travelers on genuine, transformative wellness journeys that recharge and rejuvenate on every level. Located in Uluwatu on the Island of the Gods, The Asa Maia in Bali is perfectly positioned for holistic wellbeing retreats, just a stone’s throw from Thomas Beach. Offering unpretentious luxury that combines cultural influences, a peaceful ambiance, and unobtrusive service with effective activities and carefully honed knowledge, the property gives guests the chance to tap into their full potential and inherent capabilities. All without the pressures and judgments that can block real progress. At the heart of each retreat here are time-honored practices that are known for their efficacy, including breathwork.
Drinkswinemag.com

Acumen 2020 Mountainside Rosé (Napa Valley)

This is made entirely from Merlot grapes grown at the producer's high-elevation Attelas Vineyard on Atlas Peak. With an inviting rose petal aroma on the nose, it offers a sinewy texture on the palate that carries flavors of pomegranate, rhubarb and lemon zest. It is lush yet balanced. Virginie Boone.
Drinkswinemag.com

Silverado 2020 Borreo Single Vineyard Rosa Sangiovese (Napa Valley)

From estate-grown grapes, this fun, likable pink wine is rustic in bright, fruity tones that mingle flavors of game, cranberry and dried fruit. The acidity keeps it focused and fresh. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Borreo Single Vineyard Rosa. Variety. Sangiovese. Winery. Silverado. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Drinksmorningbrew.com

Icebreakers with...Master Sommelier Ian Cauble

In 2012, Ian Cauble passed the wine world’s version of astronaut training to become one of only a few Master Sommeliers in the world. With just a 5% pass rate, the top wine test has snarled the dreams of all but 267 people who are able to call themselves a true Master.
DrinksReverse Wine Snob

Substance Cs Cabernet Sauvignon - A Stunner

A can’t miss Costco pick for the Cab lovers, the Charles Smith Substance Cs Cabernet Sauvignon. 100% Cabernet Sauvignon from the Goose Ridge, Painted Hills, Badger Mountain, Shaw, Sportsfisher and Coyote vineyards in the Columbia Valley, Washington State. The wine undergoes whole berry fermentation and spends about 41 days on...
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Revalize Expands Portfolio with New Acquisitions

Revalize, a worldwide leader in sector-specific revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors and their specifiers, has announced the expansion of its solution portfolio through the acquisition of four companies: Attainia Holdings, Inc.; BCA Technologies, Inc.; LeadMethod, Inc.; and MicroD, LLC. With these acquisitions, Revalize now enables the revenue operations of more than 9,000 customers worldwide.
Cleveland Heights, OHCleveland Jewish News

Check out these wines for High Holy Days pairing

As the High Holy Days approach, there is a rush to get the best wine for celebrations. Luckily for those who celebrate, there is no shortage of Kosher wines on the east side suburbs. John Glover, wine consultant for Heinen’s in University Heights; Greg Kuhn, director at Chagrin Valley Beverage...
GamblingPosted by
Benzinga

BetMGM To Expand Sports Betting Offerings To Puerto Rico

BetMGM has partnered with Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort to expand its retail and mobile sports betting offerings to Puerto Rico. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. BetMGM is born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (OTC: GMVHY).
Newton, IAKWQC

Maytag Dairy Farms celebrates 80 years

NEWTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Maytag is one of most recognized brands in Iowa–if not the country–when it comes to high-end, high-quality cheese. PSL is proud to welcome the CEO of Maytag Dairy Farms, Don Boelens, to talk about the rich history, the delicious legacy products, and some special ways the company is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy