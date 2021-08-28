Park City Home: 10 Steps to a Fabulous Family Feast

Tanya Steel wants to feed your family. Former editorial director of the websites Epicurious and Gourmet.com, founder of the Healthy Lunchtime Challenge & Kids’ “State Dinner” with Michelle Obama, and author of “Real Food for Healthy Kids,” among other books, she has concentrated as much on nourishing children as she has on tempting sophisticated palates. Now that large family gatherings are back on the menu, we knew she was just the person to help us prepare a special-occasion meal that will delight multiple generations.