It was the understatement of the first college football Saturday and it may hold up as the understatement of the entire season, at least in West Virginia. “We just didn’t play well enough to win,” Neal Brown said as he was leaving the field in College Park, Maryland, the scoreboard twinkling as the sun began setting on the day, although there were a lot of West Virginia fans who made the trip across the mountains who felt it might as well be setting on their season.