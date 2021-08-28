SEE: Tesla on autopilot crashes into FHP cruiser on I-4

Tesla on autopilot crashes into FHP cruiser on I-4 (Florida Highway Patrol)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper narrowly escaped injury following an early morning crash along I-4.

According to FHP, the trooper had stopped to help a driver whose SUV broke down on I-4 near Ivanhoe Boulevard Saturday morning.

See pictures of the crash below:

While helping the driver of the SUV, a Tesla driving west on I-4 crashed into the trooper’s car.

The trooper, who was outside of his car at the time of the crash, was able to avoid being hit by the Tesla and was not injured.

FHP said the driver of the Tesla told investigators that the car was on “autopilot” at the time of the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-4 were closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

