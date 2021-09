Collegiate programs remains our biggest barrier to greater recruiting success. There's just not a ton of players out there that want to be challenged off the court in the classroom. Add to that our defensive focus and our disciplined, non-freewheeling offense and you have a recipe for a lot of the top players in the country to pass on considering UVa. It takes a special type of young man to want to come to Virginia and, unfortunately, they are the exception and not the norm.