Coldwater, MI

Coldwater girls golf 10th at Mason “Sun-Dried” Invitational

By Sean Watson
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater traveled to the Eldorado Golf Course to participate in the Mason Girls “Sun-Dried” Invitational and played against some of the top teams in the state. Coldwater shot a team score of 386 which was good enough for 10th place out of 15 teams. Northville, the #1 team in the State in Division 1, shot an excellent round of 290 using a 70 (2 under par), 73, and two 74’s and won the event by 26 strokes over Okemos, another top team in the state of Michigan.

