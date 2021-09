A woman stole two bar mats and stuffed them into her shorts at 9d’s Bar around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. The bar manager met with police, who found the woman standing at the corner of Clayton Street and Wall Street. Police saw the bulge in the woman’s shorts when they approached her, and she pulled the bar mats out and gave them to police, who returned them to the bar manager, according to the report.