Steph Curry Praised Draymond Green’s Impact on the Golden State Warriors: ‘He’s the Steal of the Draft’

Kevin Durant said he isolated himself after Draymond Green‘s infamous blowup at him during a 2018 Warriors game. I think there was a time period of where he wasn’t trying to say nothin’ to me. I think there was a time period where my number might have been blocked from his phone. I think there was a time period where I could only talk to him through Instagram DM. But I ain’t never hit him on no like, “D***, you got a new number?” or “Yo, did you block me?” If I can only talk to you on Instagram DM, then that’s where I’m going to talk to you at. Because ultimately, it’s your decision on whatever terms we’re going to be on. The terms I wanna be on is that you my brother, I love you, I got nothin’ but love for you, and we can continue to build our relationship. But if that’s not where you’re at, I had to respect that.