This November, we're getting a brand new Home Alone movie. And fittingly enough, you wouldn't even need to leave your own house to see it. That's right; through Disney+, families and other movie lovers will have instant access to Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest installment to the Christmas film franchise, starring Archive Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Kenan Thompson. Details remain limited, but as we near closer to its seasonal release, we're learning more information about this new movie, which we'll share with you now. Here's what we know about Home Sweet Home Alone!