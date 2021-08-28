Monzo USA Now Allowing Clients to Move Money To and From Other Accounts, Currently in Beta Testing

Fintech Studios’ Apollo.ai makes use of an artificial intelligence engine to curate content that may be appropriate or relevant to their users’ investment interest. The intelligence app has reportedly been integrated into thinkFolio, offering improved, real-time decision support and discovery features to portfolio managers, traders and other cross-functional users. Information is provided contextually along with users’ investment exposure data and active orders. This allows users to effectively manage their portfolios and access updated company and industry news and market data via the same platform and through a single workbench.