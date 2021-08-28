Monzo USA Now Allowing Clients to Move Money To and From Other Accounts, Currently in Beta Testing
Recently revealed that you can move money to and from your other accounts – a feature that’s currently in Beta testing. From August 24, 2021, digital bank Monzo clients have been able to connect their other non-Monzo accounts to their Monzo account. Clients may easily add funds to their Monzo account from linked accounts, or move funds from Monzo to any of their other accounts – “all from inside the Monzo app.”www.crowdfundinsider.com
