A special joint meeting has been called between the Williamson County Commissioners Court and Taylor City Council on Sept. 8 to "discuss, consider and take appropriate action on a resolution in support of Samsung Austin Semiconductor LLC's selection of Williamson County as the location of its new $17 billion facility," according to a posting by the county Sept. 3. A Chapter 381 economic and development program agreement and development agreement will be discussed. Other action could include approval for Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to execute the resolution and agreements.