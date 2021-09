Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) is reporting a toxic algae bloom at Long Lake. Lab results show toxin levels of microcystin at the sample site are 17 ug/L. The state advisory level for microcystin is 8.0 ug/L. Microcystin is a liver toxin and possible human carcinogen. Microcystin can also cause illness in livestock and pets that drink affected water. Staff will collect samples weekly until the algae bloom clears. Warning signs are posted at the boat launch and other locations around the lake.