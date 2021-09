Thousands of cash machines were put out of action during the first national lockdowns between March and May last year, with virtually none being replaced, according to new data.Consumer group Which? used cash machine data from Link and found 8,000 ATMs have disappeared in the past 18 months – a fall of around 13% – with the vast majority going during the first lockdown.Separately, analysts found that from the first national lockdown in March 2020 until the end of restrictions in July 2021 there were 801 bank branch closures, with another 103 set to close their doors by the end...