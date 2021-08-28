Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grant County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 700 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marvin, or 13 miles west of Milbank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Twin Brooks around 710 AM CDT. Milbank around 720 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Big Stone City and Ortonville. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH