Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY At 702 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marvin, or 16 miles west of Milbank, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Grant County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH